Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Announces GBX 85 Dividend

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

Shares of GAW stock opened at £116.71 ($152.40) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is £105.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is £101.98. Games Workshop Group has a one year low of GBX 8,860 ($115.70) and a one year high of £117.70 ($153.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,545.84, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Games Workshop Group

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £105.26 ($137.45) per share, with a total value of £15,052.18 ($19,655.50). In related news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £105.26 ($137.45) per share, with a total value of £15,052.18 ($19,655.50). Also, insider Rachel Tongue bought 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of £101.28 ($132.25) per share, for a total transaction of £245,705.28 ($320,847.85). Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.