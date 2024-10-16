Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.57. 399,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,621,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $837.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of -0.01.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter worth $75,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Gaotu Techedu by 158.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

