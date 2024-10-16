Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Geely Automobile to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

Geely Automobile Company Profile

OTCMKTS GELYY traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.17. 12,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,142. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $36.07.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

