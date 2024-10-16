General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $300.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.33 and a 200-day moving average of $293.97. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $232.29 and a one year high of $309.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

