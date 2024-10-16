General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Decreased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 39,352.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.06.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.90. 20,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,557. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $232.29 and a 1-year high of $309.97. The company has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.