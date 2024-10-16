General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.86.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $191.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.73. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $194.33.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.