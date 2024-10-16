Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 205,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,221.0 days.
Gerresheimer Stock Performance
Shares of Gerresheimer stock remained flat at $85.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.41.
About Gerresheimer
