Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 205,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,221.0 days.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

Shares of Gerresheimer stock remained flat at $85.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.41.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

