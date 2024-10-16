Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Short Interest Up 18.0% in September

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,530,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 24,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

GEVO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,488,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,288. The stock has a market cap of $531.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.98. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 407.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,049,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,311.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,049,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,311.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 69,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $53,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,602 shares in the company, valued at $888,897.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 759,600 shares of company stock worth $486,431. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth about $1,833,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Gevo in the first quarter valued at $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Gevo by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,179 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gevo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

