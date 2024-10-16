Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Short Interest Up 18.0% in September

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,530,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 24,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Gevo Trading Up 8.2 %
GEVO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,488,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,288. The stock has a market cap of $531.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.98. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 407.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth about $1,833,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Gevo in the first quarter valued at $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Gevo by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,179 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gevo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, September 13th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Gevo
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.
