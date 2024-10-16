GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 57500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

GFG Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$37.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GFG Resources Company Profile

GFG Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Montclerg gold project consisting of 5 patented and 110 unpatented mining claims located near the east of Timmins; the Pen gold project covers an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located near the southwest of the prolific gold district and town of Timmins; and the Dore gold project covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

Featured Articles

