Gigachad (GIGA) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Gigachad (GIGA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, Gigachad has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Gigachad has a market capitalization of $386.55 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gigachad token can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gigachad Profile

Gigachad launched on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.04080441 USD and is down -9.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $8,940,860.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

