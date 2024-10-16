Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.7 %

GOODN stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

