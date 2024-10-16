Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.7 %
GOODN stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
