Gleason Group Inc. Acquires 1,082 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 55,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,319,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates LLC now owns 69,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VO stock opened at $267.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.71 and its 200 day moving average is $248.47. The stock has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $270.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

