Gleason Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gleason Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.