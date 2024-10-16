Gleason Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 12.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gleason Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $68,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,704,000 after buying an additional 149,765 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 739,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 728,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,724,000 after purchasing an additional 147,406 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VXF opened at $185.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $187.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.26 and its 200-day moving average is $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

