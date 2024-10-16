Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). 31,751,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 85,961,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

Global Petroleum Trading Down 10.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.09.

Global Petroleum Company Profile

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

