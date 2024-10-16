GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GREE Price Performance

Shares of GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. GREE has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20.

About GREE

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

