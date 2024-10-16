Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 211.50 ($2.76), with a volume of 113084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.77).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNC shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.43. The firm has a market cap of £972.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,175.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

