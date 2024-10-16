Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 247.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 41.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 69.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 456,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.6 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $57.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 133.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

