Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dover by 4,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dover by 208.0% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $191.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.37. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $194.75.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

