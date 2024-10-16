Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,197 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Shell by 11.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 673,624 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in Shell by 2,843.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 170,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,062 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shell Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.