Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 93 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $245.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.97 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

