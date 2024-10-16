Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,910 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

