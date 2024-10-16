GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Boosted by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. On average, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.3843 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

