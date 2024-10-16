Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.09. Hafnia shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 622,461 shares changing hands.

Hafnia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $417.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.14 million. Hafnia had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 34.28%. Equities analysts predict that Hafnia Limited will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hafnia

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4049 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.66%. This is an increase from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hafnia’s payout ratio is 103.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hafnia in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,651,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,514,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hafnia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,646,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Hafnia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,327,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hafnia in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,421,000.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

