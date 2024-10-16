Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.
Hancock Whitney Trading Up 1.4 %
HWC opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49.
Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 37.30%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,254.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hancock Whitney Company Profile
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.
