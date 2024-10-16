Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days.
Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLF traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hargreaves Lansdown
- Stock Average Calculator
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.