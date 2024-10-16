Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLF traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

