Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 191,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 150,761 shares.The stock last traded at $59.80 and had previously closed at $59.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Haynes International Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $763.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.74.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.33). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. Research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Insider Activity at Haynes International

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $402,347.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,922.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haynes International by 71,414.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Haynes International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

