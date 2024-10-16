Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2244 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is a positive change from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hays Stock Down 0.7 %

HAYPY stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. Hays has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Hays to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as technology, accountancy and finance, engineering, construction and property, office support, life sciences, sales and marketing, and others.

