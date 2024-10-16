HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Lifted by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 2.4% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,750 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $131,527,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.3% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,472,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $95,882,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 30.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,581,000 after buying an additional 168,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $12.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $413.92. 315,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $414.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The stock has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.