Head to Head Analysis: Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) vs. Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) and Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Perimeter Medical Imaging AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical -1.95% -4.51% -2.01% Perimeter Medical Imaging AI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Quipt Home Medical and Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 1 0 3 2 3.00 Perimeter Medical Imaging AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 112.59%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Perimeter Medical Imaging AI.

42.8% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Perimeter Medical Imaging AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $255.81 million 0.49 -$2.78 million ($0.10) -29.40 Perimeter Medical Imaging AI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quipt Home Medical.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Perimeter Medical Imaging AI on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc., a medical technology company, provides advanced imaging tools that address unmet medical needs. The company offers Perimeter S-Series optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system that delivers resolution margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room. It also develops Perimeter B-series OCT with ImgAssist artificial intelligence technology for patients undergoing breast conservation surgery. In addition, the company offers proprietary image library and consumable specimen containers to hospitals and cancer surgery centers. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

