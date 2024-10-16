Head to Head Review: SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) vs. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 19.22% -9.85% 5.11% Equity Commonwealth 168.05% 4.39% 4.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SBA Communications and Equity Commonwealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 3 9 0 2.75 Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

SBA Communications presently has a consensus target price of $251.58, suggesting a potential upside of 0.03%. Given SBA Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

This table compares SBA Communications and Equity Commonwealth”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.68 billion 10.09 $501.81 million $5.10 49.27 Equity Commonwealth $59.66 million 35.68 $91.16 million $0.79 25.11

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Commonwealth. Equity Commonwealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of SBA Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Equity Commonwealth on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

