HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Short Interest Update

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HeartCore Enterprises stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 98,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,691. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. HeartCore Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.53.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 49.30% and a negative return on equity of 104.23%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. HeartCore Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.86%.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

