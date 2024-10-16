Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Update

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,710,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 40,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,698,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,037. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,012 shares of company stock worth $3,417,117 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

