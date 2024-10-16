Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOC. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

HOC traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 218 ($2.85). The company had a trading volume of 1,459,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,171. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 180.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 172.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 82.07 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 218 ($2.85). The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,360.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

