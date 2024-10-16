Hologic (HOLX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX):

10/15/2024 – Hologic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Hologic had its price target lowered by analysts at Leerink Partners from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

10/1/2024 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2024 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/17/2024 – Hologic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $81.60. 402,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,312. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Hologic Inc alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,927.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,927.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 188.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hologic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 51.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,006 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,297,000 after purchasing an additional 338,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.