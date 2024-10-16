Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,644,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,098,000 after acquiring an additional 232,148 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,176,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,538,000 after buying an additional 896,048 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,061,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 442,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after buying an additional 41,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE HMC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 177,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Honda Motor

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.