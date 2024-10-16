Horizen 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.41 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.28 or 0.00012395 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $128.70 million and $5.41 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00055762 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00034801 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,542,769 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

