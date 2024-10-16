HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE) Short Interest Down 10.3% in September

HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HQ Global Education Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HQGE remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,350. HQ Global Education has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get HQ Global Education alerts:

About HQ Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

HQ Global Education, Inc provides film and television production services. The company is based in Orange, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HQ Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HQ Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.