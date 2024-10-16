HTLF Bank Acquires New Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $201.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.