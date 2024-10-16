HTLF Bank Cuts Stock Position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

HTLF Bank cut its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJFree Report) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,777 shares during the quarter. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SILJ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $722,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $989,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,096,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 169,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 51.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

