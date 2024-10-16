HTLF Bank Has $467,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HTLF Bank decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $2,591,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 282,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.50.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $5.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.05. 2,715,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $403.60. The firm has a market cap of $189.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

