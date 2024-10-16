HTLF Bank Has $5 Million Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

HTLF Bank decreased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 111,887 shares during the period. HTLF Bank owned 0.19% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 279,285 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $2,679,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $2,126,000. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 534,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,929 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ADX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,801. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

