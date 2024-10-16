HTLF Bank Has $9.82 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HTLF Bank cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.1% of HTLF Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.10. 5,846,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,503,258. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61. The stock has a market cap of $479.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

