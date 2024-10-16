HTLF Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,557 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3,468.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,572,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,943,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,151 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,386. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

