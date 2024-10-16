HTLF Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HTLF Bank lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. HTLF Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,556,000 after purchasing an additional 406,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,157,000 after acquiring an additional 393,434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,445,000 after acquiring an additional 101,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,011,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,569,000 after purchasing an additional 263,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,358. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.86.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

