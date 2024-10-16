HTLF Bank Sells 156 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

HTLF Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. HTLF Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.26. The company had a trading volume of 706,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,974. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $90.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

