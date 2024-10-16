HTLF Bank Sells 41,886 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

HTLF Bank cut its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,886 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of HTLF Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HTLF Bank owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $17,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.57. 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,768. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.