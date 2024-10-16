HTLF Bank Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HTLF Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.46. 28,990,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,275,195. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $166.94 billion, a PE ratio of -494.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $33.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

