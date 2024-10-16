Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Here’s Why

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.58. 433,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,394,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

The stock has a market cap of $659.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $49,399.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares in the company, valued at $322,439.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,307.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $49,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,439.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 86,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 954,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

