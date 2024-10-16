Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Trading Up 6.5% – Should You Buy?

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.07. 1,082,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,247,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

HUMA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Humacyte Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $701.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 157,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $854,755.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,519,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,076,004.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,695,455.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,306,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,896,373.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 157,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $854,755.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,519,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,076,004.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,996. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Humacyte by 65.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 32.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

